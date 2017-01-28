He Really Excites Me – Chelsea Talent Lauded By Former Blues Star Following FA Cup Game

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy is excited about the potential of young Blues talent Nathaniel Chalobah.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte fielded Chalobah in Saturday's FA Cup fourth round tie against Brentford at Stamford Bridge, the midfielder completing all 90 minutes in the 4-0 win.
Cundy was watching on while on Chelsea TV duty and was thrilled with what he saw against Brentford from the midfielder, who he feels is the complete package.
The former Chelsea star also praised Chalobah's preference for playing forward rather than sideways, while he also pointed out Conte appears to trust the 22-year-old talent.
"I'm really excited about Chalobah", Cundy said.
"He's got lovely balance the way he plays, he can bite, has a good engine on him, can get up and down, the gaffer trusts him.
"He can pass the ball. He's always looking forward first time, that's the key.
"And he doesn't often give the ball away.
"I'm excited about him."
Chalobah will hope to have impressed Chelsea boss Conte with his outing against Brentford as he seeks further first team minutes.
So far this season the 22-year-old has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, though has only clocked up 71 minutes on the pitch in the Premier League.