He Really Excites Me – Chelsea Talent Lauded By Former Blues Star Following FA Cup Game

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy is excited about the potential of young Blues talent Nathaniel Chalobah.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte fielded Chalobah in Saturday's FA Cup fourth round tie against Brentford at Stamford Bridge, the midfielder completing all 90 minutes in the 4-0 win.











Cundy was watching on while on Chelsea TV duty and was thrilled with what he saw against Brentford from the midfielder, who he feels is the complete package.



The former Chelsea star also praised Chalobah's preference for playing forward rather than sideways, while he also pointed out Conte appears to trust the 22-year-old talent.





"I'm really excited about Chalobah", Cundy said.