I’m Shocked I’m First Team Regular – Leeds United Star Expected U23 Football

Ronaldo Vieira admits he never expected to become a first team regular at Leeds United this season and was targeting playing regular football for the Under-23s.



Whites head coach Garry Monk involved Vieira over pre-season as he assessed the teenager's qualities and then sprung a surprise by naming him in the starting line-up for Leeds' opening day defeat at QPR.











Leeds have since improved and Vieira has been central to their success, bossing midfield for the Whites and earning plaudits from all corners.



Vieira was notably praised for his composed display against Liverpool at Anfield in the EFL Cup, along with recently an assured performance in a crucial league win over Derby, which left Rams boss Steve McClaren saying "wow" when referring to the young midfielder.





And Vieira admits he went into the season without believing he would be playing regularly for the first team.