Important To Involve Fringe Players Stresses Antonio Conte After Chelsea Drub Brentford

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte feels his squad showed great commitment to secure his side’s spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 4-0 win over Brentford at Stamford Bridge.



Conte made nine changes to his starting eleven, but the Blues were on the front foot from the start of the encounter at Stamford Bridge and Willian and Pedro Rodriguez found the back of the net in the first half to put the home side in a comfortable position.











Branislav Ivanovic, on what could be his last appearance for the club, scored in the 69th minute and Michy Batshuayi converted a penalty in the 81st minute to round off a comfortable 4-0 win over Brentford for the Blues.



Conte was delighted with the effort and commitment his side showed despite the changes he made and feels it was important he involved the fringe players to make them feel part of his plans.





The Chelsea boss told beIN Sports: "I am pleased and very happy for the commitment from my team.

“It is important to see that all the players in the squad and involved in the project.



“It was important to go to the next round and to think about the next game at Liverpool – a tough game."



Chelsea will be looking to further consolidate their position at the top of the league table when they face Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night.

