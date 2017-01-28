Jon Toral And Emerson Hyndman Start – Rangers Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Motherwell vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Rangers have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Motherwell at Fir Park in a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.



Mark Warburton's men beat Motherwell in the Scottish Cup last weekend, but needed two late moments of brilliance from Kenny Miller to book a 2-1 win and a place in the next round.











Now they face the same opponents on league duty and bidding to close the 22-point gap to leaders Celtic. In an effort to take all three points, Warburton selects Rob Kiernan and Clint Hill as his central defensive pairing, while James Tavernier is back in the side after serving a suspension. Loanee Emerson Hyndman is handed a start in midfield, while Jon Toral also plays. Up front, Michael O'Halloran, Kenny Miller and Barrie McKay are the attacking trio.



From the bench the former Brentford manager can call for Joe Dodoo if he needs another attacking option, while Martyn Waghorn and Harry Forrester will also be looking to feature.



Rangers Team vs Motherwell



Foderingham; Tavernier, Kiernan, Hill, Wallace; Halliday, Hyndman, Toral; O’Halloran, Miler, McKay



Substitutes: Gilks, Senderos, Windass, Forrester, Holt, Waghorn, Dodoo

