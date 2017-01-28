XRegister
X
28/01/2017 - 16:53 GMT

Jurgen Klopp Comments On Southampton Target Mamadou Sakho

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he does not know whether Southampton target Mamadou Sakho will still be at the club after the transfer window closes.

Sakho has been linked with a number of clubs, but is claimed to be ready to pick between Southampton and Spartak Moscow, as he looks to exit Anfield.




The defender fell foul of Klopp during pre-season and has not played a minute of senior team football for the Reds this season.

But the German boss does not know whether he will have shifted Sakho off the books by the time the transfer window closes, insisting that preparing the Reds for their FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers was his focus; Liverpool lost 2-1.
 


"No news", he shot back at a press conference when asked if Sakho will be at the club this time next week.

"I have no idea in this moment.

"I was involved in preparing the game, nobody saw it, but I still did the job.

"Nothing else to say about it", Klopp added.

Liverpool snapped Sakho up from French giants Paris Saint-Germain and he had been tipped to quit Anfield in the transfer window last summer.

But Sakho did not want to move on and vowed to force his way back into Klopp's plans.

The Frenchman's gamble though has failed.
 