Jurgen Klopp Comments On Southampton Target Mamadou Sakho

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he does not know whether Southampton target Mamadou Sakho will still be at the club after the transfer window closes.



Sakho has been linked with a number of clubs, but is claimed to be ready to pick between Southampton and Spartak Moscow, as he looks to exit Anfield.











The defender fell foul of Klopp during pre-season and has not played a minute of senior team football for the Reds this season.



But the German boss does not know whether he will have shifted Sakho off the books by the time the transfer window closes, insisting that preparing the Reds for their FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers was his focus; Liverpool lost 2-1.





"No news", he shot back at a press conference when asked if Sakho will be at the club this time next week.