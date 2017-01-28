Last Minute Winners Are Great – Tottenham Star Salutes Victory Over Wycombe

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks admits that scoring a last gasp winner is always a special feeling for any team following his side’s 4-3 win over League Two opponents Wycombe in the fourth round of the FA Cup.



The League Two side were naturally on the back foot, but did disturb the crossbar early in the game to provide a scare to the home side and also against expectations took the lead in the 23rd minute with a left-footed shot from Paul Hayes.











The afternoon turned even more sour for Spurs in the 36th minute when Hayes converted from the penalty spot after Cameron Carter-Vickers gave away a spot kick.



An FA Cup upset was on the cards when Tottenham went into the break two goals down to Wycombe, but Spurs came out with purpose in the second half and got one goal back at the hour mark from a Heung-Min Son strike.





Moussa Dembele and Dele Alli were thrown into the mix immediately to put more pressure on the League Two side and four minutes later Vincent Janssen converted a penalty to equalise for Spurs, after he drew a foul inside the box to earn the spot kick.

Tottenham continued to overload the Wycombe penalty box to find the winner and did create a few half chances, but the League Two side defended staunchly to keep the home side at bay.



And the underdogs again took the lead when veteran midfielder Garry Thompson scored in the 83rd minute to send shockwaves across White Hart Lane and the home supporters.



However, Spurs again found a way back into the FA Cup tie when second half substitute Alli hit a right footed shot from the centre of the box into the Wycombe net to find the equaliser for Pochettino’s side.



Wycombe custodian Jamal Blackwell made a terrific save from a Janssen shot in stoppage time, but Son found a deflected winner for Tottenham in the seventh minute of injury time to send his team through to the fifth round of the FA Cup.



Winks feels Wycombe deserve great credit for their efforts, but has expressed his delight at seeing his side scoring a last minute winner as he believes it shows the fighting quality of the current Tottenham side.



The midfielder told Spurs TV: "Credit to Wycombe they were brilliant.



“It shows our character and spirit to keep going and come back.



"It's always great to score a last-minute winner no matter who it's against or what the circumstances are."



Tottenham will return to league action when they will take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

