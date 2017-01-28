Leeds United Facing Sutton United Is What FA Cup Is All About Says Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United winger Eddie Gray is excited about the Whites facing Sutton United on Sunday as the tie typifies the romance involved with the FA Cup.



Sutton are the lowest ranked team surviving in the FA Cup at the moment and they will be looking to cause an upset when they take on Leeds in the fourth round of the competition.











It will be the first meeting between Leeds and Sutton since the two sides met in the fourth round of the FA Cup in 1970 when the then champions of England prevailed over the U’s with a thumping 6-0 win.



Gray was part of the Leeds team that went on to play in the final of the FA Cup in 1970 and the Whites legend admits that what makes the competition so special is that two teams such as his former side and Sutton from two different ends of the football pyramid can face off after 40 odd years.





The former Leeds midfielder told LUTV: “I am looking forward to Sunday.

“That’s the romance of the cup, that’s what great about the cup – teams like Leeds United and Sutton can meet each other again after 47 years.



“It’s a long time.”



Sutton had to see off the challenge of AFC Wimbledon in the third round of the FA Cup to earn the right to face Leeds.

