Liverpool Still In Premier League Title Race Feels Antonio Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes that Arsenal and Liverpool remain very much in the race for the Premier League title.



The Blues have continued to maintain their spot at the top of the league standings, amid Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool falling away and slipping from second to fourth; Liverpool have not won a league match in 2017 and have lost their last three games in all competitions, and all at Anfield.











Chelsea are eight points clear of second placed Arsenal and a whopping ten in front of fourth placed Liverpool, but Conte views both sides as still fighting the Blues for the title.



Conte's men face Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night, while they then host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.





And Conte sees both sides as very much involved in a title race with his men.