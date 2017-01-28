Michy Batshuayi Plays – Chelsea Team vs Brentford Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Brentford

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have announced their team and substitutes to host Championship outfit Brentford at Stamford Bridge in an FA Cup fourth round tie this afternoon.



Blues boss Antonio Conte has stressed how important the FA Cup is for his side as they are not involved in European competition this season. And Chelsea head into the tie sitting top of the Premier League and high on confidence.











To get the job done against their Championship opponents, Conte selects Michy Batshuayi, handing the striker a chance to impress. Willian plays, while Nathan Ake, back off loan, is handed a chance to play. Kurt Zouma lines up at the back, alongside John Terry, who wears the captain's armband.



From the bench, the ex-Italy manager can call for big guns Diego Costa and Eden Hazard, if he needs to chase the game at any point this afternoon. Victor Moses is also amongst the substitutes.



Chelsea Team vs Brentford



Begovic; Zouma, Terry (c), Azpilicueta; Pedro, Chalobah, Fabregas, Ake; Willian, Batshuayi, Loftus-Cheek



Substitutes: Eduardo, Ivanovic, Moses, Matic, Kenedy, Hazard, Diego Costa

