Napoli Supremo May Accept Southampton Offer For Manolo Gabbiadini On Sunday

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis may be ready to agree to sell striker Manolo Gabbiadini to Southampton on Sunday, if the Saints improve their offer.



Gabbiadini is wanted by Southampton and it has been claimed that he has already agreed personal terms with the south coast outfit.











There has also been late interest from Sunderland, but it appears to be Southampton who are in the driving seat at present as they look to close out a deal to take Gabbiadini to St. Mary's.



According to Sky Italia, Napoli president De Laurentiis could accept an offer from Southampton on Sunday, if the Saints nudge their bid up to €18m.





De Laurentiis has been dragging his feet on selling Gabbiadini, partly in the fear he will agree to the sale and then see the striker explode in the Premier League.