Not By Chance – Former Liverpool Star Compares Jurgen Klopp’s Approach With Jose Mourinho’s

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has compared Jurgen Klopp's approach to cup competitions with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho's methods.
Liverpool's season continued to unravel on Saturday when Klopp continued his policy of playing weakened teams in cup games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the Reds losing 2-1 at Anfield to the bottom half of the Championship outfit.
Klopp's men also slipped out of the EFL Cup at the semi-final stage recently, losing both legs to Southampton, while Manchester United saw off Hull City to book a spot in the final.
McAteer believes Klopp should have played a strong team against Wolves and argued the German will only be a success at Anfield if he wins trophies.
"Jurgen Klopp is only a success at this football club if he wins things, full stop", McAteer explained on LFC TV.
"If you don't win anything then you're not a success at this football club."
McAteer does feel though that Klopp will get it right, adding: "He's a great manager. I like him. I love his press conferences and I think he's the man to go forward.
"He will bring success."
However, the ex-midfielder contrasted Klopp's policy of playing youngsters in cup competitions with the way Mourinho always approaches cup games, especially in the EFL Cup.
And he feels the Portuguese knows how important picking up silverware is.
McAteer said: "Jose Mourinho aims to win something every time he goes into a football club.
"He's in the final of the League Cup. He's not done that by chance – it's planned.
"He knows that is a weakened competition and if he puts the right team out then with a little bit of luck, a good draw and maybe one or two tough games, he'll get to the final.
"It's a lottery in the final, but they are playing Southampton and you've got to fancy them", he added.
Liverpool now have only the Premier League to focus on, while Manchester United are alive in three competitions.