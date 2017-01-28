Not By Chance – Former Liverpool Star Compares Jurgen Klopp’s Approach With Jose Mourinho’s

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has compared Jurgen Klopp's approach to cup competitions with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho's methods.



Liverpool's season continued to unravel on Saturday when Klopp continued his policy of playing weakened teams in cup games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the Reds losing 2-1 at Anfield to the bottom half of the Championship outfit.











Klopp's men also slipped out of the EFL Cup at the semi-final stage recently, losing both legs to Southampton, while Manchester United saw off Hull City to book a spot in the final.



McAteer believes Klopp should have played a strong team against Wolves and argued the German will only be a success at Anfield if he wins trophies.





"Jurgen Klopp is only a success at this football club if he wins things, full stop", McAteer explained on LFC TV.