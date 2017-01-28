Roberto Firmino Starts – Liverpool Team vs Wolves Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Wolves

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool squad for their clash against Wolves in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Anfield later this afternoon.



The Liverpool boss has again named a much changed side for the cup clash with Alberto Moreno, Lucas and Joe Gomez returning to the first eleven against Wolves. Youngsters such as Connor Randall and Ben Woodburn also get an opportunity to start for the Reds.











Roberto Firmino has found a place in the starting eleven, but regular starters such as Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho and James Milner are all on the bench, with youngsters such as Kevin Stewart and Harry Wilson.



With Liverpool going through a rough patch of form, Klopp will be keen to see his side take care of business against Wolves without too much of a fuss and move to the next round of the FA Cup.



Liverpool Team vs Wolves



Karius, Randall, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Lucas, Ejaria, Wijnaldum, Woodburn, Firmino, Origi



Substitutes: Mignolet, Milner, Stewart, Can, Wilson, Coutinho, Sturridge

