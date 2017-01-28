XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/01/2017 - 11:25 GMT

Roberto Firmino Starts – Liverpool Team vs Wolves Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Wolves
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool squad for their clash against Wolves in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Anfield later this afternoon.

The Liverpool boss has again named a much changed side for the cup clash with Alberto Moreno, Lucas and Joe Gomez returning to the first eleven against Wolves. Youngsters such as Connor Randall and Ben Woodburn also get an opportunity to start for the Reds.




Roberto Firmino has found a place in the starting eleven, but regular starters such as Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho and James Milner are all on the bench, with youngsters such as Kevin Stewart and Harry Wilson.

With Liverpool going through a rough patch of form, Klopp will be keen to see his side take care of business against Wolves without too much of a fuss and move to the next round of the FA Cup.

 


Liverpool Team vs Wolves

Karius, Randall, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Lucas, Ejaria, Wijnaldum, Woodburn, Firmino, Origi

Substitutes: Mignolet, Milner, Stewart, Can, Wilson, Coutinho, Sturridge
 