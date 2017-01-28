Sorry Murph – Leeds United Star Admits He’d Love Luke Murphy’s Shirt Number

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United starlet Ronaldo Vieira is gunning for team-mate Luke Murphy's number 8 shirt.



Vieira, 18, has burst onto the scene with Leeds this season, the stage being set when Whites head coach Garry Monk named him in the starting eleven for the club's first game of the Championship season away at QPR.











The midfielder has continued to go from strength to strength, fully establishing himself in the starting eleven and helping Leeds sustain a promotion push.



Vieira has the number 25 shirt at Leeds, but he admits he would much rather wear number 8.





The number 8 shirt is currently held by Murphy, who is out on loan at Burton Albion after falling out of favour with Monk.