Southampton Agree Personal Terms With Napoli Striker

Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini has already agreed personal terms over a contract with Southampton ahead of his proposed move to St. Mary’s.



Despite interest from a number of Premier League clubs including West Ham and West Brom, Southampton have taken a decisive lead in the chase for the 25-year-old forward.











They are yet to reach an agreement with Napoli, but are hopeful of getting a deal over the line before Tuesday’s deadline day, and it seems they have got the player’s nod.



According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Southampton have already reached an agreement over a contract with the player and just need to strike a deal with Napoli at the moment.





The player has given his approval to a four-and-a-half-year contract worth €2.5m per season and is now waiting for Southampton to agree terms of his departure with the Serie A giants.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has already rejected a couple of offers from Southampton and there are suggestions that if the Premier League club raise their initial bid to €18m, the deal could be agreed soon.



De Laurentiis is also exploring the option of tying down Gabbiadini to a new contract and then loaning him out until the end of next season, when Napoli could command a higher fee if the striker performs well in England.



However, the Italy international is neither expected to sign a new contract nor agree to a loan deal and is pushing for a permanent move away from the San Paolo.

