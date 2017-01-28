Sutton United Know About Playing On Astro Turf – Leeds United Legend Wary

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has assessed the difficulties the Whites might face playing on an artificial surface at Sutton United on Sunday.



The Whites just edged out Cambridge United in the third round of the FA Cup earlier this month and have been drawn to meet non-league outfit Sutton at Gander Green Lane.











Sutton are the lowest ranked team in the English football pyramid currently surviving in the FA Cup, but many feel they could utilise the advantage of playing on astro turf against Leeds to cause an upset.



Gray admits that Sutton will be more comfortable on the astro turf and feels Leeds are going to face a few challenges as it is completely different from playing on a natural surface.





The former Whites midfielder told LUTV in his big match preview: “They are going to play on that false surface and they are used to it.

“It’s different when you do that; there are ways and means they can change the surface, they can wet it, they can keep it dry and the bounce will be completely different.



“So they’ll know how to play on it.”



Leeds remain favourites to beat the non-League outfit, but are expected to field a much changed side at Gander Green Lane this weekend.

