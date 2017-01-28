Vincent Janssen On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Wycombe Wanderers Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wycombe Wanderers

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have named their starting side and substitutes to take on Wycombe Wanderers in an FA Cup clash at White Hart Lane this afternoon.



Spurs are without centre-back Toby Alderweireld, full-back Danny Rose and striker Harry Kane, after manager Mauricio Pochettino vowed not to risk the trio against the League Two outfit.











The home side are aiming to book a spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup and to get the job done, Pochettino turns to Heung-Min Son to lead the attacking threat, with support from Josh Onomah, Moussa Sissoko and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou. Kevin Wimmer and Cameron Carter-Vickers both play, while Michel Vorm is between the sticks.



From the bench, the Argentine tactician can bring on Dutch striker Vincent Janssen if needed, while big guns Dele Alli and Victor Wanyama are also amongst the substitutes.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Wycombe Wanderers



Vorm, Trippier, Carter-Vickers, Wimmer, Davies, Dier (c), Winks, Sissoko, Onomah, N'Koudou, Son



Substitutes: Lopez, Walker, Walker-Peters, Dembele, Wanyama, Alli, Janssen

