Yes, I’d Consider England – Leeds United Talent Gives Three Lions Hope

Leeds United sensation Ronaldo Vieira has given England hope by admitting he is not ruling out representing the Three Lions in future.



The highly rated 18-year-old was born in Guinea-Bissau, but raised in Portugal, the country which he concedes is his first choice when it comes to international football.











Vieira spent time in the youth ranks at Benfica before his family decided to move to England in 2011, while he landed at Leeds in 2015 and quickly made his way into the senior squad.



The tigerish midfielder has been lauded for his superb performances in the Championship with the Whites and is already being tipped to reach the highest level in the game.





And England could yet benefit from Vieira as he is unwilling to rule out playing for the Three Lions.