06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/01/2017 - 18:24 GMT

Yes, We Had Luck – Mauricio Pochettino As Spurs Scrape Past Wycombe

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has indicated that his side were lucky to beat Wycombe Wanderers 4-3 in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

In a thrilling cup game at White Hart Lane, the League Two side shockingly had a two-goal lead at half time, but Spurs scored a couple after the hour mark to get back on level terms.




However, Wycombe sent shockwaves across the home support when they took the lead again in the 83rd minute, but the game turned when Tottenham found the equaliser in the 89th minute through a Dele Alli goal.

And the home side found a last gasp winner when Heung-Min Son’s shot was deflected into the Wycombe net in the seventh minute of stoppage time to send Spurs through to the fifth round.
 


Pochettino reserved immense credit for Wycombe for putting on a thrilling performance at White Hart Lane and while he feels his side played the better football, he admits that Spurs were lucky to find the winner so late in the game.  

The Spurs boss told the BBC: "That is the FA Cup. Every time we play in it, anything can happen.

"Wycombe played very, very well in the first half.

"In the second half we increased our level and pushed a bit and I think we played better than them, but in football you need some luck and with the last chance we scored and won.

"Full credit to Wycombe they played very well.

"Congratulations to them because they were heroes."
 