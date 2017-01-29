Ask The Club – Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Says He Needs Signings Following Cup Exit

Leeds United boss Garry Monk says the club are best placed to answer over potential transfers, following the Whites' FA Cup exit at non-league Sutton United on Sunday afternoon.
Monk named a much-changed side to lock horns with Sutton on their artificial pitch and a goal from the penalty spot, following a mix-up between Lewie Coyle and Marco Silvestri, handed the home team a famous 1-0 win.
Leeds have just sold midfielder Alex Mowatt to Barnsley and the expectation has been that players will be added before the window closes; Monk wanted two additions before Mowatt left.
But the Whites boss is in no position to say when new arrivals might come and says the club are best placed to answer.
Asked about potential signings, Monk told reporters after the match: "I've said it all along we need players.
"Maybe the club are best to answer when and where that's going to happen", he added.
"I've said this before today's game.
"I've been saying it for a while.
"We need players. That doesn't change."
Leeds have been linked with Norwich City winger Sergi Canos, but the Whites only want to sign the Spaniard on loan, while the Canaries want a permanent transfer.
West Ham forward Ashley Fletcher is also on Leeds' wanted list, but there has been little movement towards bringing the former Manchester United talent to Elland Road.