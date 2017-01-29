Ask The Club – Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Says He Needs Signings Following Cup Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Garry Monk says the club are best placed to answer over potential transfers, following the Whites' FA Cup exit at non-league Sutton United on Sunday afternoon.



Monk named a much-changed side to lock horns with Sutton on their artificial pitch and a goal from the penalty spot, following a mix-up between Lewie Coyle and Marco Silvestri, handed the home team a famous 1-0 win.











Leeds have just sold midfielder Alex Mowatt to Barnsley and the expectation has been that players will be added before the window closes; Monk wanted two additions before Mowatt left.



But the Whites boss is in no position to say when new arrivals might come and says the club are best placed to answer.





Asked about potential signings, Monk told reporters after the match: "I've said it all along we need players.