Breakthrough – West Ham And Marseille Agree Dimitri Payet Deal

West Ham United have reached an agreement to sell Dimitri Payet to Marseille, it has been claimed.



Marseille have been chasing Payet, who has his heart set on a move back to the Stade Velodrome, but have failed with multiple bids, which have come in below the Hammers' asking price for the France international midfielder.











Now though, according to French radio station RMC, Marseille have thrashed out an agreement with West Ham for their former star.



The deal is now tipped to be pushed through to its conclusion quickly.





Payet has agreed a contract of between four and five-and-a-half years with Marseille.