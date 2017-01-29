Breakthrough – West Ham And Marseille Agree Dimitri Payet Deal

West Ham United have reached an agreement to sell Dimitri Payet to Marseille, it has been claimed.
Marseille have been chasing Payet, who has his heart set on a move back to the Stade Velodrome, but have failed with multiple bids, which have come in below the Hammers' asking price for the France international midfielder.
Now though, according to French radio station RMC, Marseille have thrashed out an agreement with West Ham for their former star.
The deal is now tipped to be pushed through to its conclusion quickly.
Payet has agreed a contract of between four and five-and-a-half years with Marseille.
He is expected to quickly complete his medical checks and be presented as a Marseille player on Monday, just before the transfer window is due to close the next day.
West Ham recently snapped up Robert Snodgrass from Hull City in a move seen by many as one to pave the way for Payet to leave the London Stadium.
Payet informed West Ham he no longer wished to play for the club and had his heart set on moving back to France as his family had not settled in England.