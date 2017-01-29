Chelsea Back In For Craig Gordon, Bid Lodged With Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have gone in with a new bid for Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, according to Sky Sports News HQ, as they try to take him to Stamford Bridge before the transfer window shuts.



The Blues are willing to allow Thibaut Courtois' backup Asmir Begovic to move on, but only if they can snap up a replacement – and Gordon is their preferred signing.











Chelsea tried to do a deal with Celtic recently for Gordon, but the Bhoys were not interested in selling.



The Blues have not taken no for an answer and have slapped in an offer of £4m for the former Sunderland custodian.





The ball is now in Celtic's court, but time is short if the Scottish champions agree to sell and then wish to sign a replacement.