Chelsea Star Mocks Leeds United’s FA Cup Exit To Non-League Sutton

Chelsea star Kasey Palmer, who is on loan at Championship side Huddersfield Town, has mocked Leeds United after their exit in the FA Cup at the hands of non-league outfit Sutton United.
Garry Monk's men were big favourites to book a spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup by seeing off Sutton at Gander Green Lane, but a much-changed Leeds side struggled to take control of proceedings.
A mix-up between goalkeeper Marco Silvestri and defender Lewie Coyle saw a Sutton player brought down, and Jamie Collins step up to score from the penalty spot. It ended just 1-0, but Sutton dominated the majority of the match and had another goal controversially ruled out for offside.
To compound Leeds' misery, Liam Cooper was dismissed near the end for a second yellow card offence.
Leeds At Home….🎣🎣 https://t.co/wCt6p6LDVu— Kasey (@kaseypalmer45) January 29, 2017
Huddersfield meanwhile thrashed Rochdale 4-0 to book their spot in the fifth round and Palmer, when asked who he wants the Terriers to play next, mocked Leeds by suggesting the Whites.
He wrote on Twitter: "Leeds at home."
Palmer hurt his hamstring in Huddersfield's third round FA Cup tie, against Port Vale, and had been back at parent club Chelsea for treatment on the injury.
The Chelsea talent is on a season-long loan at Huddersfield and has helped David Wagner's men sit inside the Championship's playoff zone.