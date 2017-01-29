Chelsea Star Mocks Leeds United’s FA Cup Exit To Non-League Sutton

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea star Kasey Palmer, who is on loan at Championship side Huddersfield Town, has mocked Leeds United after their exit in the FA Cup at the hands of non-league outfit Sutton United.



Garry Monk's men were big favourites to book a spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup by seeing off Sutton at Gander Green Lane, but a much-changed Leeds side struggled to take control of proceedings.











A mix-up between goalkeeper Marco Silvestri and defender Lewie Coyle saw a Sutton player brought down, and Jamie Collins step up to score from the penalty spot. It ended just 1-0, but Sutton dominated the majority of the match and had another goal controversially ruled out for offside.



To compound Leeds' misery, Liam Cooper was dismissed near the end for a second yellow card offence.





Huddersfield meanwhile thrashed Rochdale 4-0 to book their spot in the fifth round and Palmer, when asked who he wants the Terriers to play next, mocked Leeds by suggesting the Whites.