06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/01/2017 - 11:44 GMT

Danny Welbeck’s Not Lost It, Purrs Arsene Wenger

 




Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits that he was afraid that Danny Welbeck could initially struggle to get back into his groove after returning from two long term injuries, but feels the striker has not missed a beat following his brace against Southampton on Saturday.

The England international made his first start since coming back from a knee injury last month in the FA Cup fourth round clash against the Saints and made an instant impact.




He scored two goals in the first half to put the Gunners into a comfortable position in the game and Theo Walcott scored a hat-trick to send Arsenal through to the fifth round with a 5-0 win over Southampton.

Wenger admits that Welbeck worked extremely hard to get back into shape after two serious knee injuries, but the Arsenal boss has revealed that there are always doubts whether a player can then transfer his off field work onto the pitch.
 


The Frenchman told the club’s official website: “I knew that he worked very hard, but you never know how much efficiency there will be… to transfer that into a competitive game.  

“I think it was great to see that he hasn’t lost his runs, he hasn’t lost his finishing.

"It shows as well, when you are able to transform that frustration of not playing into efficiency, that’s a special guy.”

The Arsenal boss also feels the England striker has not missed a beat and looked completely comfortable despite missing so much football over the last couple of seasons.

“It didn’t look that way at all.

"We have always two fears – the first is that it takes him too long to get the decision-making, and secondly that the player is scared to go into any contact.

“When he made the runs and was fighting the defender, for me that was a very important moment for him.”
 