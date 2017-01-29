Everton And Manchester United Linked Striker Says Transfer Rumours Feel Unreal

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United linked striker Kasper Dolberg has insisted that he is not thinking about a transfer away from Ajax at this point of his career.



The young Danish striker has been on the lips of a few scouts across Europe because of his performances at Ajax, despite making just 29 senior appearances for the Dutch giants.











His showings in front of goal have attracted the attention of European big wigs, with clubs such as Everton, Manchester United, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund being linked with a move for Dolberg.



However, the player admits that he is finding it hard to believe that such big clubs are interested in him and is not sure about the veracity of all the rumours regarding his future.





Speaking to Norwegian outlet VG, the striker said about the speculation over his future: “Yes, I’ve seen it all and my friends feel it’s just crazy that my name is getting linked with these clubs.

“I also find it strange, especially as I don’t know whether it’s true or not; somehow it doesn’t feel real.”



Dolberg also stressed that he wants to continue at Ajax for a number of years and is not considering a transfer away from the Dutch giants at the moment.



The Dane said when asked whether he is considering a transfer: “No, I see myself playing for Ajax for several more years.



“This is totally why I do not need to think about my departure.”

