XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2017 - 19:15 GMT

Former Leeds United Star Worried About Youngsters Being Scarred By Sutton Loss

 




Former Leeds United star Simon Walton is hoping that Sunday's FA Cup exit at the hands of Sutton United does not permanently scar the young Whites who played.

A goal from the penalty spot was enough to hand Sutton a famous win over Leeds, but in truth the victory could have been by a larger margin as the non-league outfit dominated and had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside.




Whites boss Garry Monk chose to throw a number of youngsters into the fray as he named a much-changed side – and Walton is hoping the experience of losing at Gander Green Lane does not scar them.

"There is more than one way of playing well and we didn't do any of them well today", Walton explained on BBC Radio Leeds.
 


"These are not like normal Championship games – you will get kicked, they will be in your face. You'll have to win headers, battle", he continued.

"It's not been a smash and grab. They do happen in this cup, but Sutton were the better side for 95 minutes.

"To be given a chance in the first team is to play for your livelihood – not one of the young players and the experienced players did that today.

"I just hope today doesn't have a lasting effect on the squad and the players who played", Walton added.

Monk will be expected to revert to Leeds' strongest line-up when the Whites return to Championship action at Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday evening.

Leeds can now focus on the Championship, where they sit inside the playoff spots.
 