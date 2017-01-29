Former Leeds United Star Worried About Youngsters Being Scarred By Sutton Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Simon Walton is hoping that Sunday's FA Cup exit at the hands of Sutton United does not permanently scar the young Whites who played.



A goal from the penalty spot was enough to hand Sutton a famous win over Leeds, but in truth the victory could have been by a larger margin as the non-league outfit dominated and had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside.











Whites boss Garry Monk chose to throw a number of youngsters into the fray as he named a much-changed side – and Walton is hoping the experience of losing at Gander Green Lane does not scar them.



"There is more than one way of playing well and we didn't do any of them well today", Walton explained on BBC Radio Leeds.





"These are not like normal Championship games – you will get kicked, they will be in your face. You'll have to win headers, battle", he continued.