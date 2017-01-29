Garry Monk Makes Wholesale Changes – Leeds United Team vs Sutton United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Sutton United vs Leeds United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have announced their team and substitutes to play non-league outfit Sutton United in the FA Cup fourth round this afternoon.



The Whites face a different kind of challenge against Sutton, who are eyeing causing a big upset against Garry Monk's men, as they will have to tackle the non-league side on an artificial pitch; Sutton hope the pitch will hand them an advantage against the Championship club.











The league remains the priority for Monk and the fact has shone through in his team selection. The Leeds boss hands defender Paul McKay and midfielder Billy Whitehouse their debuts, though there is experience as Stuart Dallas, Souleymane Doukara and Marcus Antonsson all start. Marco Silvestri is between the sticks. Liam Cooper lines up in central defence, alongside McKay.



From the bench, Monk can call for young striker Mallik Wilks, who will be hoping for the nod to feature, while Kemar Roofe and Hadi Sacko are also attacking options.



Leeds United Team vs Sutton United



Silvestri, Coyle, McKay, Cooper, Denton, Grimes, Phillips, Whitehouse, Dallas, Doukara, Antonsson



Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Roofe, Wilks, Vieira, Sacko, Ayling, Vann

