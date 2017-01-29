XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2017 - 13:22 GMT

Garry Monk Makes Wholesale Changes – Leeds United Team vs Sutton United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Sutton United vs Leeds United
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have announced their team and substitutes to play non-league outfit Sutton United in the FA Cup fourth round this afternoon.

The Whites face a different kind of challenge against Sutton, who are eyeing causing a big upset against Garry Monk's men, as they will have to tackle the non-league side on an artificial pitch; Sutton hope the pitch will hand them an advantage against the Championship club.




The league remains the priority for Monk and the fact has shone through in his team selection. The Leeds boss hands defender Paul McKay and midfielder Billy Whitehouse their debuts, though there is experience as Stuart Dallas, Souleymane Doukara and Marcus Antonsson all start. Marco Silvestri is between the sticks. Liam Cooper lines up in central defence, alongside McKay.

From the bench, Monk can call for young striker Mallik Wilks, who will be hoping for the nod to feature, while Kemar Roofe and Hadi Sacko are also attacking options.

 


Leeds United Team vs Sutton United

Silvestri, Coyle, McKay, Cooper, Denton, Grimes, Phillips, Whitehouse, Dallas, Doukara, Antonsson

Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Roofe, Wilks, Vieira, Sacko, Ayling, Vann
 