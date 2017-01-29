XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2017 - 11:41 GMT

Hull City Facing Uphill Battle To Convince Cameroon International To Join

 




Hull City are working hard to convince Lyon defender Nicolas Nkoulou to move to England in the ongoing transfer window, but the Cameroonian is determined to stay at the French club.

After seeing two of their more influential players in Jake Livermore and Robert Snodgrass leave the club in January, the Tigers are desperate to add new faces to their squad.




New Hull boss Marco Silva is keen to add defensive reinforcements and the club are eyeing a deal to secure the signature of Lyon defender Nkoulou before Tuesday’s deadline day.

The Premier League strugglers have been trying to convince the 26-year-old defender to move to the KC Stadium in the coming days, but it has been claimed that Nkoulou has different ideas.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Nkoulou is determined to continue at Lyon for the rest of the season and is resisting Hull’s attempts to take him to the Premier League.  

While not a regular at Lyon this season, the defender remains committed to the French club and is unwilling to leave for a new country in the middle of the season.

Hull are holding on to hope of convincing the Cameroon international, but could soon look elsewhere for solutions as time is running out for them to add more players to their squad.
 