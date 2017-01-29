I Don’t Think Liverpool Players Are Tired – Former Reds Manager Weighs In

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool manager Roy Evans admits that the Reds are lacking in spark at the moment, but has stressed that he doesn’t believe the players are feeling tired.



Wolves caused an FA Cup upset on Saturday at Anfield when they scored a famous 2-1 win over Liverpool and progressed to the fifth round of the competition.











Jurgen Klopp made a number of changes to his starting eleven with a few youngsters and fringe players getting an opportunity to impress, but his gamble backfired badly as Liverpool went out of a second cup competition within a week.



Evans applauded the performance from Wolves and believes the players enjoyed every minute of their trip to Anfield as they caused a cup upset.





The former Reds boss told LFC TV: “There was no pressure on them and they just had to go out and play and they did that.

“They loved every minute of their trip to Liverpool, but our players again were pedestrian in many ways.”



However, Evans admits that Liverpool are lacking in spark and inspiration and have been looking lethargic in their performances lately.



But he insisted that he doesn’t buy into the theory that the players are tired and feels there are better ways of providing a break to footballers than taking them out of a game.



“Yes we created some chances, but for me there is just isn’t that spark there at the minute.



"I don’t believe the talk of a player being tired, it doesn’t resonate with me.



“Do not leave them out of a football match; you can give them a day off, you can bring them in just for a bath or massage and all those sort of things to get the players in the right frame of mind.



“But for me we just looked lacklustre.”

