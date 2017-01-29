I’ve Been Told He’s Not For Sale – Anderlecht Sporting Director On Celtic And Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht sporting director Herman Van Holsbeeck admits he has spoken to Eupen about forward Henry Onyekuru, but has been told no deal for the Celtic and Liverpool target this month is possible.



Onyekuru's future is a subject of fierce speculation as the end of the winter transfer window draws nearer, with Celtic and Liverpool his chief suitors and the player himself having gone AWOL in order to try and force through a move.











Celtic have had a bid of €1m turned down by Eupen, while Liverpool are claimed to be keen and Onyekuru has accused his club of trying to move him to Russian side CSKA Moscow.



Amid the complex backdrop, Van Holsbeeck says he has spoken to Eupen, but has been told that for this month Onyekuru is unavailable.





However, he held out the possibility of revisiting the situation in June, when the window swings back into action.