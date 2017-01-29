I’ve Been Told He’s Not For Sale – Anderlecht Sporting Director On Celtic And Liverpool Target

Anderlecht sporting director Herman Van Holsbeeck admits he has spoken to Eupen about forward Henry Onyekuru, but has been told no deal for the Celtic and Liverpool target this month is possible.
Onyekuru's future is a subject of fierce speculation as the end of the winter transfer window draws nearer, with Celtic and Liverpool his chief suitors and the player himself having gone AWOL in order to try and force through a move.
Celtic have had a bid of €1m turned down by Eupen, while Liverpool are claimed to be keen and Onyekuru has accused his club of trying to move him to Russian side CSKA Moscow.
Amid the complex backdrop, Van Holsbeeck says he has spoken to Eupen, but has been told that for this month Onyekuru is unavailable.
However, he held out the possibility of revisiting the situation in June, when the window swings back into action.
"Yes, I admit that Onyekuru is an interesting player, that is with Eupen", Van Holsbeeck was quoted as saying by Anderlecht Online.
"I have had direct contact with the Eupen management, good contact too.
"But at this time a transfer for Onyekuru is not possible", the Anderlecht deal-maker explained.
"In June, we'll see again."
With Celtic and Liverpool both keen on Onyekuru, it remains to be seen whether Eupen will be able to stay true to their current stance on the in-demand forward, especially given his desire to leave.