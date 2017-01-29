Las Palmas All Set To Beat Middlesbrough To Jese Rodriguez

Follow @insidefutbol





Las Palmas are close to agreeing a loan agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Middlesbrough target Jese Rodriguez.



The 22-year-old forward’s future has been a subject of much conjecture in the ongoing transfer window, with PSG trying to offload him and Middlesbrough trying their best to take him to England.











Boro even agreed terms with PSG over a loan deal, but Rodriguez remained steadfast on his refusal to move to the Riverside Stadium despite Aitor Karanka’s personal efforts to convince him.



And it seems his attempts to force his way to his home town club Las Palmas are going to succeed as according to Spanish daily Marca, the two clubs are close to reaching an agreement.





The Spanish outfit have agreed to bear a significant portion of the player’s salary and it seems to have convinced PSG to allow Rodriguez to join Las Palmas in the ongoing transfer window.

And it seems the player’s pressure on PSG to agree a loan deal until the end of the season with Las Palmas has worked and an announcement could be made as early as today.



Karanka made his interest in Rodriguez public but it seems Rodriguez has snubbed Middlesbrough and is on his way back to Spain with Las Palmas.

