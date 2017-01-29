Leeds United Closing On Spanish Star Loan With €10m Mandatory Purchase Option

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are set to snap up Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza on loan for the rest of the season, with a purchase option set at €10m.



The Whites are desperate to make additions before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night and boss Garry Monk called for signings following his side's FA Cup exit at the hands of non-league outfit Sutton United on Sunday.











According to Spanish daily AS, they are poised to land Pedraza after Villarreal paid to terminate his loan at another Spanish club, Lugo, ahead of time.



The 20-year-old is tipped to join Leeds on loan for the rest of the season, with the Whites having a mandatory purchase option set at a whopping €10m, which will become active if they win promotion to the Premier League.





If Leeds do not win promotion then Pedraza will return to Villarreal.