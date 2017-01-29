Leeds United Must Make Signings Because Potential Reward Is Massive Says Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Leeds United midfielder Simon Walton has urged the Whites to strengthen in the remaining days of the winter transfer window as the rewards for getting it right this season are "massive".



Whites boss Garry Monk named a much-changed side against Sutton United in the FA Cup on Sunday and saw his team become the victims of an upset as the non-league outfit grabbed a 1-0 win and a spot in the fifth round.











Monk stressed after the match that he needs new signings to add further depth to his squad and Walton agrees with the head coach.



Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table, pushing for promotion, and Walton has urged the club to act as the reward, a place in the Premier League, is a huge prize for getting it right.





"You'll get injuries and suspensions and you need young players to step up", he said on BBC Radio Leeds.