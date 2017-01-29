XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/01/2017 - 20:56 GMT

Leeds United Must Make Signings Because Potential Reward Is Massive Says Former White

 




Ex-Leeds United midfielder Simon Walton has urged the Whites to strengthen in the remaining days of the winter transfer window as the rewards for getting it right this season are "massive".

Whites boss Garry Monk named a much-changed side against Sutton United in the FA Cup on Sunday and saw his team become the victims of an upset as the non-league outfit grabbed a 1-0 win and a spot in the fifth round.




Monk stressed after the match that he needs new signings to add further depth to his squad and Walton agrees with the head coach.

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table, pushing for promotion, and Walton has urged the club to act as the reward, a place in the Premier League, is a huge prize for getting it right.
 


"You'll get injuries and suspensions and you need young players to step up", he said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"We're not a million miles off but we do need a few more players – in forward areas, I think, to freshen it up.

"The rewards for bringing just one or two in – we don't need loads – will be massive", Walton added.

Monk started January looking to bring in two fresh faces, with a striker the former Swansea City manager's priority.

However, rather than add players, Leeds have lost from their squad with midfielder Alex Mowatt recently being sold to fellow Championship side Barnsley, for a fee in excess of £500,000.
 