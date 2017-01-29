Leeds United Watching Transfer Dominoes In Chase For Striker

Dimitri Payet's impending move to Marseille could push the transfer dominoes along to give Leeds United a chance of landing Ashley Fletcher on loan, it has been claimed.
The Hammers are selling wantaway Payet to Marseille and the France international passed his medical with the Ligue 1 giants on Sunday.
Leeds have been desperate to sign Fletcher on loan to boost their attacking options, but West Ham have been reluctant to allow him to depart before bringing in another striker.
The Payet deal could move things along though as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, West Ham are likely to snap up Brentford's Scott Hogan after selling the Frenchman.
And that could make Fletcher available to head to Elland Road on loan.
Leeds are now set to be watching the situation at the London Stadium with great interest, but likely also a degree of nerves as the transfer window is due to slam shut on Tuesday night.
The Whites were knocked out of the FA Cup at the hands of non-league outfit Sutton United on Sunday and head coach Garry Monk reiterated his desire for new signings after the match.
Monk is keen to keep Leeds' promotion push on track.