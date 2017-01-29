Leeds United Watching Transfer Dominoes In Chase For Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Dimitri Payet's impending move to Marseille could push the transfer dominoes along to give Leeds United a chance of landing Ashley Fletcher on loan, it has been claimed.



The Hammers are selling wantaway Payet to Marseille and the France international passed his medical with the Ligue 1 giants on Sunday.











Leeds have been desperate to sign Fletcher on loan to boost their attacking options, but West Ham have been reluctant to allow him to depart before bringing in another striker.



The Payet deal could move things along though as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, West Ham are likely to snap up Brentford's Scott Hogan after selling the Frenchman.





And that could make Fletcher available to head to Elland Road on loan.