XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2017 - 21:16 GMT

Leicester City Lodge £9m Bid For West Ham Linked Defender

 




English champions Leicester City have lodged an offer of £9m for Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt, who has been linked with West Ham United, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri is in the market to make additions before the transfer window slams shut and he has zeroed in on Hoedt.




The Dutch central defender was scooped up by Lazio on a free transfer in the summer of 2015, following the expiry of his contract with Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.

He has struggled to secure regular first team football this term with Lazio however and may be attracted to the idea of a switch to the King Power Stadium.
 


Indeed, Hoedt has managed just eight appearances in Serie A for the capital club this term.

Leicester have now slapped in a £9m bid for the 22-year-old in the hopes of taking him to England.

Hoedt was linked with West Ham earlier this month, though it is unclear whether the Hammers are still actively tracking the Dutchman.

If Slaven Bilic does still rate Hoedt, he may have to act quickly to stop Leicester beating him to the player.
 