Leicester City Lodge £9m Bid For West Ham Linked Defender

English champions Leicester City have lodged an offer of £9m for Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt, who has been linked with West Ham United, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri is in the market to make additions before the transfer window slams shut and he has zeroed in on Hoedt.











The Dutch central defender was scooped up by Lazio on a free transfer in the summer of 2015, following the expiry of his contract with Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.



He has struggled to secure regular first team football this term with Lazio however and may be attracted to the idea of a switch to the King Power Stadium.





Indeed, Hoedt has managed just eight appearances in Serie A for the capital club this term.