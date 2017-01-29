XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2017 - 12:15 GMT

Liverpool Confidence Heading Into Chelsea Game Is At All-Time Low Warns Former Red

 




Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer admits that the Reds are seriously lacking in confidence going into Tuesday night’s big clash against Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp’s decision to field a weakened starting eleven against Wolves backfired as the Championship side scored a famous FA Cup upset in the fourth round at Anfield with a 2-1 win over Liverpool.




It was their third defeat on the trot and they were knocked out of a second cup competition following suffering an EFL Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of Southampton earlier in the week.

Liverpool’s only win in January came against League Two opponents Plymouth in a third round FA Cup replay and McAteer admits that Klopp took a huge risk by playing such a weakened side against Wolves.
 


The former Red believes the Liverpool manager should have dealt with the game against the Championship outfit before thinking about Chelsea and now he feels the players’ confidence has hit rock bottom ahead of the big game on Tuesday night.  

Asked about the side Klopp fielded, McAteer said on LFC TV: “It didn’t fill me with confidence.

“We had this debate on Wednesday night, me and Jan Molby – Jan said there will be wholesale changes and I didn’t think it was the way to go.

“I think you deal with the first game and then you deal with Chelsea; I agree that he had one eye on Chelsea as it’s a very important game, it’s a massive game.

“But you deal with the game that is up and coming and it’s the FA Cup; the confidence now will be at an all time low.”
 