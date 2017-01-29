Liverpool Confidence Heading Into Chelsea Game Is At All-Time Low Warns Former Red

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer admits that the Reds are seriously lacking in confidence going into Tuesday night’s big clash against Chelsea.



Jurgen Klopp’s decision to field a weakened starting eleven against Wolves backfired as the Championship side scored a famous FA Cup upset in the fourth round at Anfield with a 2-1 win over Liverpool.











It was their third defeat on the trot and they were knocked out of a second cup competition following suffering an EFL Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of Southampton earlier in the week.



Liverpool’s only win in January came against League Two opponents Plymouth in a third round FA Cup replay and McAteer admits that Klopp took a huge risk by playing such a weakened side against Wolves.





The former Red believes the Liverpool manager should have dealt with the game against the Championship outfit before thinking about Chelsea and now he feels the players’ confidence has hit rock bottom ahead of the big game on Tuesday night.

Asked about the side Klopp fielded, McAteer said on LFC TV: “It didn’t fill me with confidence.



“We had this debate on Wednesday night, me and Jan Molby – Jan said there will be wholesale changes and I didn’t think it was the way to go.



“I think you deal with the first game and then you deal with Chelsea; I agree that he had one eye on Chelsea as it’s a very important game, it’s a massive game.



“But you deal with the game that is up and coming and it’s the FA Cup; the confidence now will be at an all time low.”

