Scott Sinclair Starts – Celtic Team vs Hearts Confirmed

Fixture: Celtic vs Hearts

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 13:00 (UK time)



Celtic have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Hearts in a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.



Brendan Rodgers' men sit comfortably at the top of the Premiership table, though their lead over second placed Rangers was reduced to 19 points on Saturday after the Gers beat Motherwell. Celtic will be looking to again take it to 22 points this afternoon by making no mistake against Hearts.











To get the job done, Rodgers goes with Scott Sinclair to provide the attacking threat, along with James Forrest and Patrick Roberts. Scott Brown and Nir Bitton will look to control midfield, while at the back Dedryck Boyata will be aiming to continue his good form. Craig Gordon, the subject of interest from Chelsea, is between the sticks.



From the bench, the former Liverpool manager has defender Erik Sviatchenko if needed, while Gary Mackay-Steven is an attack minded option. Celtic, if they avoid defeat, will make it 27 domestic games unbeaten today.



Celtic Team vs Hearts



Gordon, Gamoa, Simunovic, Boyata, Tierney, Bitton, Armstrong, Brown, Roberts, Forrest, Sinclair



Substitutes: De Vries, Mackay-Steven, Lustig, Sviatchenko, McGregor, Henderson, Aitchison

