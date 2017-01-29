XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/01/2017 - 19:26 GMT

Slaven Bilic Blocking Departure of West Ham Star

 




West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic is blocking the departure of striker Jonathan Calleri to Las Palmas.

The Canary Island side, who are closing in on grabbing Jese Rodriguez on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, have been expecting to sign Calleri.




Recently, Las Palmas' president explained that his club were waiting for the green light from West Ham to complete the signing of Calleri.

But according to Sky Italia, West Ham manager Bilic is blocking Calleri's departure from the London Stadium.
 


The Hammers ended Simone Zaza's loan from Juventus early, putting them down one striker, and have not yet replaced him.

Bilic's side have brought in defender Jose Fonte from Southampton and midfielder Robert Snodgrass from Hull City.

Now, the Croatian is preventing Calleri from heading to La Liga.

It is unclear whether Las Palmas are still working on the deal and hoping for a change of heart on the part of Bilic, who is insisting Calleri stays put.

But time is running out in the winter window.
 