Slaven Bilic Blocking Departure of West Ham Star

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic is blocking the departure of striker Jonathan Calleri to Las Palmas.



The Canary Island side, who are closing in on grabbing Jese Rodriguez on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, have been expecting to sign Calleri.











Recently, Las Palmas' president explained that his club were waiting for the green light from West Ham to complete the signing of Calleri.



But according to Sky Italia, West Ham manager Bilic is blocking Calleri's departure from the London Stadium.





The Hammers ended Simone Zaza's loan from Juventus early, putting them down one striker, and have not yet replaced him.