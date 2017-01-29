XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/01/2017 - 16:54 GMT

Southampton Schedule Medical For Sunderland Linked Striker, Deal Close

 




Manolo Gabbiadini is set to have a medical with Southampton on Monday as he looks to put the finishing touches to his move to the Premier League club.

The Saints have been working overtime in an attempt to agree a deal with Napoli for Gabbiadini and despite claims of late interest from another Premier League club in the shape of Sunderland, look close to getting an agreement over the line.




Indeed, according to Italian daily Il Mattino, Southampton have agreed to pay €17.3m up front for Gabbiadini, with a further €3.5m in bonus payments.

The striker's medical with Southampton has been booked in for Monday.
 


There are, it is claimed, now only minor details to be agreed between the two clubs and then the transfer can be signed off.

Gabbiadini was linked with leaving Napoli last summer as he was unhappy at enduring a lack of regular first team football in the 2015/16 season.

Despite Premier League clubs taking an interest, the striker stayed put though.

It has been suggested that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis fears selling Gabbiadini to a Premier League side and then watching him become a huge success in England, which could potentially lead to the buying club making a quick-fire profit.
 