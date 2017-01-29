Southampton Schedule Medical For Sunderland Linked Striker, Deal Close

Follow @insidefutbol





Manolo Gabbiadini is set to have a medical with Southampton on Monday as he looks to put the finishing touches to his move to the Premier League club.



The Saints have been working overtime in an attempt to agree a deal with Napoli for Gabbiadini and despite claims of late interest from another Premier League club in the shape of Sunderland, look close to getting an agreement over the line.











Indeed, according to Italian daily Il Mattino, Southampton have agreed to pay €17.3m up front for Gabbiadini, with a further €3.5m in bonus payments.



The striker's medical with Southampton has been booked in for Monday.





There are, it is claimed, now only minor details to be agreed between the two clubs and then the transfer can be signed off.