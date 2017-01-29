Sunderland Bid For Leicester Star Rejected, Offer Was Just £3m

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland have had a bid for Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa knocked back by the Foxes, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Black Cats boss David Moyes has conceded he only has limited wiggle room in terms of bolstering his squad this month, but he is still attempting to bring in fresh faces before the window closes.











And Moyes is keen to try to land Ulloa, something which caused Sunderland to recently make a bid of around the £3m mark for the striker.



Leicester though rejected the offer.





The ball now appears to be back in Sunderland's court and the Black Cats will need to improve their bid if they are to stand any chance of pushing a deal for Ulloa through before Tuesday night's deadline.