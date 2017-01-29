XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2017 - 17:11 GMT

We Had Six Months To Identify Players – Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers Pessimistic Over Transfers

 




Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is disappointed that his side are not poised to make further signings before the transfer window closes, explaining the club had six months to line up the players they wanted.

The Scottish champions have brought in just one player this month, young midfielder Kouassi Eboue from Russian outfit Krasnodar and he was introduced to fans at half time in Sunday's 4-0 home win over Hearts.




Celtic have been linked with several other players, including Eupen forward Henry Onyekuru, and Rodgers was hoping to do further business before the window slams shut on Tuesday night.

But he now feels that will not be the case and is disappointed.
 


"It's disappointing because we had six months as a club to identify the type of players we wanted", Rodgers told BBC Scotland.

"We had profiles in mind, but if they are not available, you can't bring them in.

"I'm happy with what I have. Of course I want to improve it, but if it's not in this window, it's fine.

"We'll do it in the summer", the Celtic manager added.

Celtic are fully in command on the domestic front and will remain favourites to complete a treble even without making any further signings this month.

Rodgers' led the Bhoys to the Scottish League Cup earlier this season, while Celtic are 22 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
 