We Had Six Months To Identify Players – Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers Pessimistic Over Transfers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is disappointed that his side are not poised to make further signings before the transfer window closes, explaining the club had six months to line up the players they wanted.



The Scottish champions have brought in just one player this month, young midfielder Kouassi Eboue from Russian outfit Krasnodar and he was introduced to fans at half time in Sunday's 4-0 home win over Hearts.











Celtic have been linked with several other players, including Eupen forward Henry Onyekuru, and Rodgers was hoping to do further business before the window slams shut on Tuesday night.



But he now feels that will not be the case and is disappointed.





"It's disappointing because we had six months as a club to identify the type of players we wanted", Rodgers told BBC Scotland.