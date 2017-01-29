We Had Six Months To Identify Players – Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers Pessimistic Over Transfers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is disappointed that his side are not poised to make further signings before the transfer window closes, explaining the club had six months to line up the players they wanted.
The Scottish champions have brought in just one player this month, young midfielder Kouassi Eboue from Russian outfit Krasnodar and he was introduced to fans at half time in Sunday's 4-0 home win over Hearts.
Celtic have been linked with several other players, including Eupen forward Henry Onyekuru, and Rodgers was hoping to do further business before the window slams shut on Tuesday night.
But he now feels that will not be the case and is disappointed.
"It's disappointing because we had six months as a club to identify the type of players we wanted", Rodgers told BBC Scotland.
"We had profiles in mind, but if they are not available, you can't bring them in.
"I'm happy with what I have. Of course I want to improve it, but if it's not in this window, it's fine.
"We'll do it in the summer", the Celtic manager added.
Celtic are fully in command on the domestic front and will remain favourites to complete a treble even without making any further signings this month.
Rodgers' led the Bhoys to the Scottish League Cup earlier this season, while Celtic are 22 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.