06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/01/2017 - 13:35 GMT

Alex Mowatt Will Only Get Better, Leeds Shouldn’t Have Sold – Neil Redfearn

 




Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn admits that he would have kept faith in Alex Mowatt and continued with the player at Elland Road.

The Leeds Player of the Year for the 2014/15 season and their academy product was sold to fellow Championship club Barnsley last week after he struggled for game time under Garry Monk this season.




One of their key players over the last few years, Mowatt failed to find a regular spot in the new Leeds boss’ starting eleven or plans, which eventually led to him leaving the club.

However, Redfearn, who worked with Mowatt both at the Leeds academy and the first team, feels the club should have kept hold of the 21-year-old midfielder and believes in a different situation Monk would have also persevered with Mowatt.
 


He indicated that it was wrong for Leeds to sell the player as he thinks the young midfielder is only going to get better with time.  

When asked about Mowatt’s departure, Redfearn told TV Yorkshire: “I’d rather have somebody who puts the ball into the back of the net, than somebody who nutmegs people.

“I would have kept Alex Mowatt and I would have persevered with him and under the right circumstances, I am sure Garry would have thought the same.

“He is a player that can only get better.”

Mowatt made 125 senior appearances for the club and despite his tender years, was the most experienced Leeds player in Monk’s squad.
 