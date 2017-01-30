XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/01/2017 - 15:01 GMT

Antonio Conte Says Asmir Begovic Saga To Run Into Tuesday Amid Chelsea Chase For Craig Gordon

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has indicated that the uncertainly over Asmir Begovic’s future at Stamford Bridge could stretch into the final hours of the window as the Blues look to get a replacement for him before agreeing to let him go.

Bournemouth have made a bid for the second choice Chelsea goalkeeper and the Bosnian custodian is keen to move to Dean Court for regular first team football under Eddie Howe.




However, Conte has made it clear that the 29-year-old won’t be sold before they sign a replacement, with Chelsea trying hard to sign Celtic’s Craig Gordon in the last few hours of the window.

The Blues have slapped in a second bid of around £4m for the Scotland international and are waiting for a response from the Scottish champions to their offer.
 


Conte admits that the situation regarding Begovic and his potential replacement will be clearer on Tuesday, but again reiterated that the Bosnian won’t be sold before a new goalkeeper is signed by Chelsea.  

The Chelsea boss said in a press conference, when asked whether the club are any closer to finding a replacement for Begovic: “Until now I have no news about Asmir.

“I think we have to wait until tomorrow and we’ll see the situation.

“But the situation is the same – Asmir wants to go as he wants to play every game but he also knows our situation really well.

“If we are able to find a good replacement, he’ll go.

"Otherwise he’ll stay with us and help us fight with the other teams.”
 