06 October 2016

30/01/2017 - 13:42 GMT

Antonio Conte Unsure of Branislav Ivanovic’s Decision

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted that he is not aware of any definitive decision being made on Branislav Ivanovic’s future at Stamford Bridge.

The 32-year-old defender is considering leaving Chelsea before Tuesday's deadline in order to play more football in the second half of the current campaign.




The Serb’s contract at Chelsea is set to expire in the summer and it seems he is on his way out of Stamford Bridge with clubs such as Zenit Saint Petersburg and Marseille interested in snapping him up.

Conte revealed that he has not spoken with the player in recent hours and while he is aware that Ivanovic is talking to other clubs, he is not certain that a definitive decision has been made by the veteran defender.
 


Asked about the situation surrounding Ivanovic, the Chelsea boss said in a press conference: “Honestly I have not spoken with the player about his decision.  

“For sure he is talking with other clubs but right now I know nothing and we have to wait.”

With Chelsea shifting to a back three under Conte this season, the two-time Premier League winner has found game time hard to come by in west London.

He has won two Premier League titles and a Champions League crown amongst various other honours since joining Chelsea in 2008 from Lokomotiv Moscow.
 