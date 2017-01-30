Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Knows Why Karim Benzema Keeps Being Linked With Gunners

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has squashed speculation of Arsenal’s interest in snapping up Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema.



Benzema has been regularly linked with a move to Arsenal over the years, but the club have shown little interest in providing any credence to all the rumours of the Frenchman joining them.











The speculation has resurfaced just ahead of the end of the winter transfer window and Wenger insisted that there is very little or no truth to rumours of Benzema joining the north Londoners before Tuesday's deadline.



The Frenchman also reiterated that the club are not in the market for players during the January window as he is pleased with the squad he has at his disposal at the moment.





Asked about the Benzema rumours, Wenger said in a press conference: “Because he is French.

“And there are noises that he would leave Madrid but as I said we don’t need players at the moment."



Asked if a summer move is possible, the Frenchman said: “That’s not my worry at the moment.”



Benzema joined Real Madrid from Lyon in 2009 and has notched up 174 goals in 344 appearances for the club.



The Frenchman, who also has earned 81 caps for France, has a contract until 2019 with Los Blancos.

