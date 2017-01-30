Arsenal Talent Closing In On Loan Move To French Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Young Arsenal midfielder Ismael Bennacer is closing on a loan switch to French club Tours.



Gunners manager Arsene Wenger wants to secure further game time for Bennacer and a switch back to France, where he was born, is on the cards.











According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the 19-year-old midfielder is set to join Tours on loan for the second half of the season.



Bennacer will be pitched straight into a relegation scrap in the French second tier, with Tours currently inside the bottom three, two points from safety.





Arsenal signed the midfielder from French outfit Arles in 2015 and he quickly made his first team debut, turning out in the League Cup in October 2015.