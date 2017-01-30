Aston Villa Bid Accepted For West Ham Target Scott Hogan Talk Wide Of Mark

Follow @insidefutbol





Brentford have not accepted an offer from Aston Villa for Scott Hogan, it has been claimed, though Steve Bruce's men do have interest in the West Ham United target.



The race for Hogan's signature appears to be heating up, with West Ham remaining keen to take him to the London Stadium, while Crystal Palace have also been credited with wanting the striker.











Now Villa are in the mix, but talk of a bid being accepted by Brentford is wide of the mark, according to Guardian Sport.



But the Villa Park outfit are keen on Hogan, the signing of whom would be considered a coup.





With the transfer window closing, Brentford may be able to create a last minute auction for Hogan's signature.