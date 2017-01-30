XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/01/2017 - 20:17 GMT

Aston Villa Bid Accepted For West Ham Target Scott Hogan Talk Wide Of Mark

 




Brentford have not accepted an offer from Aston Villa for Scott Hogan, it has been claimed, though Steve Bruce's men do have interest in the West Ham United target.

The race for Hogan's signature appears to be heating up, with West Ham remaining keen to take him to the London Stadium, while Crystal Palace have also been credited with wanting the striker.




Now Villa are in the mix, but talk of a bid being accepted by Brentford is wide of the mark, according to Guardian Sport.

But the Villa Park outfit are keen on Hogan, the signing of whom would be considered a coup.
 


With the transfer window closing, Brentford may be able to create a last minute auction for Hogan's signature.

Aston Villa are keen to make further signings as they eye a second half of the season push to finish in the playoff spots in the Championship.

West Ham meanwhile are looking to add Hogan to strengthen their attacking options.

Hogan has netted on 14 occasions in the Championship for Brentford this season.
 