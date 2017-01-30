Brendan Rodgers Admits Difficulties In Celtic Landing Targets

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits that he has found it a little more difficult to sign the kind of player he wants in the ongoing transfer window.



The Scottish champions have signed young defensive midfielder Kouassi Eboue from Krasnodar in the ongoing transfer window and are still in the market for players.











Celtic have been linked with a move for Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru of Eupen and coach Jordi Condom has indicated that the striker might leave the club before Tuesday's deadline.



Rodgers admits that finding the kind of player he wants has been a difficult task this month and he insisted that he would not be too perturbed if he fails to sign any new faces as he feels has a good enough squad at his disposal for the rest of the campaign.





The Celtic boss said in a press conference: "We only want to bring in a specific type of player; [it has] proven to be a bit more difficult – it normally is [in January].

"If it's not to be, we have a fantastic squad here at the moment and if I don't strengthen squad now, it will be [done] in June."



Celtic are hoping to bring in new faces into the building before the clock strikes eleven on Tuesday night.



Rodgers’ team have been flying recently and are yet to taste defeat on the domestic front this season.

