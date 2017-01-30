XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/01/2017 - 22:42 GMT

Brighton Complete Capture of Arsenal Striker Chuba Akpom

 




Brighton have completed the signing of striker Chuba Akpom from Premier League giants Arsenal on loan.

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton wanted to add to his attacking options before the closure of the winter transfer window and has pounced to snap up the 21-year-old.




Akpom, who has played in the Championship with Nottingham Forest and Hull City, will spend the remainder of the season at Brighton, as he aims to help the Seagulls push to win promotion to the Premier League.

The Arsenal youngster is now set to link up with his new team-mates on Tuesday for training.
 


Akpom will want to quickly put himself in the mix to make his Brighton debut on Thursday when the Seagulls take on David Wagner's Huddersfield Town in a Championship clash.

Hughton is delighted to have won the race for the Arsenal youngster and claims Brighton needed to beat other clubs to land Akpom's signature.

"We fought off competition from other clubs to sign Chuba, and we would like to thank Arsenal for the opportunity of working with him for the rest of the season", Hughton told his club's official site.
 