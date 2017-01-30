Brighton Complete Capture of Arsenal Striker Chuba Akpom

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton have completed the signing of striker Chuba Akpom from Premier League giants Arsenal on loan.



Seagulls boss Chris Hughton wanted to add to his attacking options before the closure of the winter transfer window and has pounced to snap up the 21-year-old.











Akpom, who has played in the Championship with Nottingham Forest and Hull City, will spend the remainder of the season at Brighton, as he aims to help the Seagulls push to win promotion to the Premier League.



The Arsenal youngster is now set to link up with his new team-mates on Tuesday for training.





Akpom will want to quickly put himself in the mix to make his Brighton debut on Thursday when the Seagulls take on David Wagner's Huddersfield Town in a Championship clash.