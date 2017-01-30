Celtic Slap £40m Asking Price On Striker Amid Chelsea Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is wanted by Chelsea, according to Sky Sports News HQ, but the Bhoys won't deal for less than £40m.



The Scottish champions tempted Dembele north of the border last summer when his contract at Championship side Fulham expired.











He has been in sensational form for Brendan Rodgers' men, pushing Leigh Griffiths out of the team, and now Dembele's feats are being noticed in the Premier League.



Chelsea are now interested in taking him back to London, but will have to dig deep to do the deal before the transfer window slams shut.





It is claimed that Celtic will not let the Frenchman leave for less than £40m.