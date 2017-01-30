XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/01/2017 - 20:04 GMT

Celtic Slap £40m Asking Price On Striker Amid Chelsea Interest

 




Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is wanted by Chelsea, according to Sky Sports News HQ, but the Bhoys won't deal for less than £40m.

The Scottish champions tempted Dembele north of the border last summer when his contract at Championship side Fulham expired.




He has been in sensational form for Brendan Rodgers' men, pushing Leigh Griffiths out of the team, and now Dembele's feats are being noticed in the Premier League.

Chelsea are now interested in taking him back to London, but will have to dig deep to do the deal before the transfer window slams shut.
 


It is claimed that Celtic will not let the Frenchman leave for less than £40m.

Chelsea have banked big money this month, with over £50m flowing into the coffers from the sale of Oscar to Shanghai SIPG.

But whether they are prepared to splash such a sum of cash to sign Dembele is unclear.

A deal would also give Celtic little time to source and sign a replacement.
 