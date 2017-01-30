XRegister
06 October 2016

30/01/2017 - 10:52 GMT

Chelsea Join Liverpool In Admiration For In-Demand Striker

 




Chelsea have joined the race for sought-after Sassuolo striker Domenico Berardi, according to Italian daily La Repubblica.

The 22-year-old, who joined Sassuolo from Juventus in 2015, is also on the radar of Liverpool and a clutch of Italian sides, including his former employers the Bianconeri.




Juventus have a buy-back option on Berardi, which they can activate in the summer, set at the €25m mark.

And it has been claimed that Chelsea are the latest club to be on the tail of the Italian, who has recently returned from an injury layoff; Berardi is also said to have met Blues boss Antonio Conte during Christmas.
 


Inter Milan, AC Milan and Fiorentina have also been credited with showing interest in the former Italy Under-21 international.

Berardi has been in fine form in the present campaign, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 10 appearances in all competitions.

His present contract with Sassuolo runs until the summer of 2019.
 